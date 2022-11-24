Kiwi McDonald's worker quits mid-shift signing off with "See you on the flip side B****". Video / fionnmccallum470

A New Zealand McDonald’s employee has sensationally filmed himself “quitting” his job mid-shift after he was asked to clean cooking equipment.

In a video posted online two days ago, the Hawke’s Bay McDonald’s employee was seen shouting “hell no, I am not cleaning that, I ain’t cleaning that”, after he was told to clean a sink piled high with grills and fryers.

The fast food worker can be heard telling his manager that he is quitting, leaving the boss fuming.

“Actually, I quit!”

Angered by the announcement, the manager can be heard yelling at the crew member, waving their arms in exasperation while his teammates beg him to stay.

“No! Get back here!” the manager is heard screaming while the crew member continues to walk out of the restaurant.

A New Zealand McDonald’s employee has 'quit' his job in the middle of his shift after he was asked to clean cooking equipment. Photo / TikTok / fionnmccallum470

“I quit, I’m leaving Maccas. See you on the flip side b*****!” he shouts before walking out the door.

The footage has gone viral with more than 7 million people viewing the sudden exit.

“They really thought I was going to clean that,” the crew member captioned the video.

The crew member's teammates beg him to stay. Photo / TikTok / fionnmccallum470

When approached by the Herald, McDonald’s New Zealand declined to comment on the incident.

The video sparked debate online with some people feeling sympathy for the worker.

“I work at McDonald’s, I feel u,” one wrote.

But others lacked any sympathy and didn’t believe the job was as bad as the McDonald’s crew member made it out to be.

“Not even that bad it’s like 20 mins of work,” one viewer wrote.

Another added: “Kids don’t wanna work, lazy as hell.”

A third said: “McDonald’s was my first job, that’s a regular amount of dishes, pick up your socks boi.”

Asked whether he really quit, the person who posted the video claims he didn’t but is “probably getting fired”.

McDonald’s has 10,000 staff at 170 restaurants across New Zealand.











