With Waiwera Thermal Resort being demolished, we take a look at NZ's best waterparks. Photo / Getty Images

It may not feel like it, but summer is just over 100 days away. And while we’ll all be hoping it’s nothing like the wet misery of last season, it will be the first summer that Kiwis begin to see the demolition of the once-iconic Waiwera Thermal Resort - a place where many New Zealanders will remember hot summer days “hooning down the slides” and eating hot chips while sitting wrapped in a wet towel.

But the decision to demolish the classic water park, left in an unviable state following an abandoned refurbishment and the liquidation of a previous leaseholder, is also a reminder that there are still great water parks up and down the country for Kiwis to make the most of.

From Hanmer Springs to Splash Planet, here are some of New Zealand’s best water parks to visit this summer:

Te Waiariki Ngawha Springs - Ngawha Springs

Waiariki Ngawha Springs, has 16 mineral pools each with unique characteristics. Photo / Supplied

Hidden in the heart of Te Tai Tokerau, Northland, are the Te Waiariki Ngawha Springs. The springs may not be as exciting and adventurous as other water parks around Aotearoa, but they aren’t to be dismissed so quickly.

Filled with the mineral-rich hot waters of Ngawha Springs, bubbling up from deep within the earth, the 16 individual baths are known for their restorative and healing qualities that will leave you feeling relaxed in a way you’ve never experienced before.

Perfect for introducing your children to the joys of rest and recuperation, enjoying a quiet moment with friends or simply making the most of what nature has to offer, the springs are open all year round with each booking offering a two-hour session.

Location: 303 Ngawha Springs Road, Ngawha

Age group: All ages

Cost: $15 - $90 depending on age and pass preferences

Waimarino Adventure Park - Tauranga

The UFO is one of Waimarino Adventure Park's newest attractions. Photo / Supplied

If you’re based in or around Tauranga, chances are you’ve already heard about this family-owned and operated business. Home to The Waimarino Education Trust, the Trust has been providing After School Club, Holiday and Educational Programmes to New Zealand and International School Students solidifying its important role within the community.

But aside from its important business ventures, it’s also home to some pretty fun activities. From kayaking to a water trampoline dubbed the UFO, paddle boarding, Tarzan-swinging and hydro-sliding, the adventure park has absolutely everything.

Welcoming water babes of all ages, the park encourages you to bring a picnic or barbecue supplies and spent a fun-filled day surrounded by water - but only from October 21 when it reopens to the public for another summer of fun.

Location: 36 Taniwha Place Bethlehem, Tauranga

Age group: All ages

Cost: $35 - $169 depending on age and pass preferences

DeBretts - Taupo

An aerial view of two of the hydroslides at Taupo DeBretts. Photo / Supplied

Families, this one is for you. Whether you’re planning to let Mum and Dad enjoy the geothermal springs known as Onekeneke, or letting the kids exert some energy on the waterslides, DeBretts has pretty much everything you need for a great day.

Open 365 days a year, the water park is part of the five-star holiday park, making it a super-easy weekend getaway for the whole family. Featuring indoor pools, outdoor pools, a kids warm water playground and of course, the main attraction, the giant dragon hydro slide, the park really means it when it says your holiday can’t get any better.

While the dragon slide is unfortunately closed until further notice, we’re keeping our fingers and toes crossed that it reopens before the summer rush - and until then, they still have their racing hydro slides.

Location: 76 Napier-Taupo Road, SH 5, Taupo

Age group: All ages

Cost: $3 - $85 depending on age and pass preferences

Splash Planet - Hastings

Splash Planet opens mid November. Photo / Supplied

Located in Hastings, Splash Planet is a destination in itself. Complete with a selection of hydro slides including the Double Dipper and Sky Castle Screamer, the park also has a series of other fun attractions such as bumper boats, mini golf, and beach volleyball. And for the tiny tots, they can visit Toddler Island.

The theme park is friendly for all ages - especially kids - and has a major swaying point: You don’t have to worry about spending hundreds on food for the day because you can bring your very own packed lunch. Talk about a money saver. While it doesn’t open until mid-November, it certainly seems like it’s worth the wait.

Location: 1001 Grove Rd, Parkvale Hastings

Age group: Any age

Cost: $7 - $32 depending on age and pass preferences

Nelson Fun Park - Nelson

The Nelson Fun Park is perfect for kids during the school holidays. Photo / Supplied

Family owned and operated, the Nelson Fun Park has been an iconic part of the town for over 30 years and it’s easy to see why. Complete with hydro slides, bumper boats and mini golf, it really begs the question, what more could you want from a fun park?

Located on the Tahunanui Beach in sunny Nelson, this fun park is one that will make your summer memorable. Fun for young kids, teens, mums, dads and grandparents, the park is open every weekend, public holidays and school holidays making it the ideal spot for any parent trying to fill in the lengthy summer holiday period.

Location: Back Beach Road, Tahunanui Beach, Nelson

Age group: All ages

Cost: $6 - $23 depending on pass preferences

Hanmer Springs - Hanmer

Take some time out at Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa. Photo / Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa

Dubbed New Zealand’s ultimate place to unwind, it’s no surprise Hanmer Springs has a spot on the list. Iconic to Kiwis and international tourists alike, the relaxing water park is the perfect spot for honeymooners, families or those wanting to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Soak in their thermal pools, pamper yourself at the spa or let your child- or your inner child - get wild on the hydro slides. The dreamy destination is open all year round - if you time it right you can even enjoy a spa in the snow - and while there is no accommodation on site, there is plenty in the surrounding areas.

The spot also includes garden picnic areas and the Tea Kiosk Cafe & Grill and has recently teased an exciting new upgrade to their hydro slide offerings.

Location: 42 Amuri Ave, Hanmer Springs

Age group: All ages

Cost: $22 - $159 depending on age and pass preferences. Spa and pamper pricing is not included

Kiwi Water Park - Cromwell

The Kiwi Water Park in Lowburn near Cromwell is proving very popular. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

Central Otago is known for its super dry, hot summers, so it feels on brand they have one of the coolest water parks for kids. While it’s relatively new to the area, the inflatable water park has made a name for itself with recent summers seeing lengthy lines of kids and teens trying to have a play on New Zealand’s largest water park.

There’s a new Kiddies park for those under six, as well as fun options for adults and all the teens in between. Reopening on December 1 - the water park requires all thrill seekers to wear aqua socks (for your own safety) and has very strict rules about parking as it is right beside a main highway.

Located in Lake Dunstan, it’s a short 30 minute drive from Wanaka and 45 minute drive from Queenstown with plenty of real fruit ice cream stops in between so you can have the full summer experience.

Location: Lowburn Harbour, Cromwell

Age group: 18 months and over

Cost: $15 - $45 depending on age and pass preferences