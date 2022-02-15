Waitress ruins woman’s baby reveal. Video / Dyslexya

When it comes to those big life announcements like getting engaged or a new job, most of us want undivided attention from our loved ones when spilling the beans.

But one mum-to-be has shared the moment a waitress hilariously cut in with an X-rated question just as she was revealing to a friend that she was pregnant.

US woman @dyslexya posted a video to TikTok at a restaurant with her best friend for what she thought was a Galentine's Day celebration.

But inside the gift bag was @dyslexya's pregnancy test, hidden inside a reusable cup that said "spooky godmother" on the front.

Filming the sweet moment, @dyslexya captures the moment her friend realises she is pregnant and wants her to be the godmother.

But just before the friend can speak, their waitress arrives with a question about their meal and spots the present, asking if she can see it.

"Oh my God is it something kinky?" the waitress asks, misreading the friend's shocked face.

"No, no," @dyslexya replies, laughing while her friend says she is "going to cry" and bursts into happy tears.

"Oh my God, congratulations," the waitress says, catching sight of @dyslexya's positive pregnancy test.

The hilarious moment has been viewed more than eight million times on TikTok, however, viewers were split over the waitress' involvement.

Some said it was "so sweet", while others joked they could relate to the waitress "being nosy".

"The waitress was way up in that business and definitely should have taken the several context clues that she wasn't a part of this special moment," one person said.

"The waitress just invited herself to the party! Back up girl dang!" another commented.

"The waitress would make me so uncomfortable," one viewer also wrote.

The friend was processing that her friend was pregnant when the waitress came over and asked questions. photo / Supplied

But others said the waitress was just being curious and had seemed genuinely happy for her.

"The waitress is me," one person admitted.

"I know the waitress ruined it but she was low-key so happy for y'all," another argued. "Y'all were the highlight of her night."