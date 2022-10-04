Leicester City and England soccer player Jamie Vardy, and his wife Rebekah Vardy, arrive together at the High Court in London. Photo / AP

Leicester City and England soccer player Jamie Vardy, and his wife Rebekah Vardy, arrive together at the High Court in London. Photo / AP

It looks like the Wagatha Christie case isn't closed yet.

Rebekah Vardy has taunted Coleen Rooney with her latest Instagram post insinuating she should donate the money she owes her to charity.

The 40-year-old wife of Leicester City star Jamie Vardy was ordered to pay £1.5 million ($3m) to Rooney in legal costs after losing in the libel trial earlier this year but the wag says that the money should go to something good.

Sharing a picture of a money jar with the label "charity" on it, Vardy said, "Let's hope you put your money where your mouth is and some good can come of this whole embarrassing spectacle!"

The post is a dig at Rooney's wishes which were noted in an extract from a report of the libel trial also on the image. The extract read, "She'd be far happier to see the money they would have spent on lawyers being used in a more positive and productive way."

Rebekah Vardy posted this on her Instagram story. Photo / Instagram

Earlier this year the two soccer spouses made headlines in what has been dubbed the "trial of the decade".

In July Judge Karen Steyn ruled in favour of Rooney agreeing that Vardy had leaked her private social media posts to the tabloid press.

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it...... pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

It was a devastating blow to Vardy, who launched the libel suit to defend her reputation, with the judge saying Rooney's allegation was "substantially true". Steyn said it was likely that Vardy's agent, Caroline Watt, had passed Rooney's private information to The Sun newspaper, and that "Mrs Vardy knew of and condoned this behaviour".

Coleen Rooney, wife of former England soccer player Wayne Rooney, arrives at the High Court, in London, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Photo / AP

Vardy, who sued after Rooney accused her in 2019 of sharing private Instagram content with the Sun, said she was "extremely sad and disappointed at the decision".

While she was happy about the verdict, Rooney said she never "sought or wanted" the trial later posting a statement which said, "I never believed it should have gone to court at such expense in times of hardship for so many people when the money could have been far better spent helping others."