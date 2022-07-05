Ardern wore an Emilia Wickstead dress almost identical to one worn by Kate Middleton in 2016. Photos / Getty Images

The team behind New Zealand's top fashion magazine have defended the Prime Minister after she copped criticism for her choice of dress on her UK tour over the weekend.

When Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met her UK counterpart Boris Johnson, she did so in a dress by Kiwi designer and royal favourite Emilia Wickstead.

The white midi dress has a £1550 ($3027) price-tag, and is similar to one worn by Duchess of Cambridge - who regularly wears Wickstead's outfits - in 2016 on a royal tour of India in 2016.

The incident sparked debate, firstly about the cost of Ardern's dress, and then on whether or not the criticism was valid.

Speaking on this week's episode of Viva Talks, the companion podcast to the Herald's Viva magazine, commercial editor Emma Gleason and fashion and creative director Dan Ahwa criticised the "sexist spin" that focused on the price of the dress.

"She is wearing a New Zealand designer, and when you are a politician representing your country overseas, you do want to represent your country in every aspect, including what you are wearing," Ahwa argued.

"And Jacinda has been very good at supporting and championing New Zealand fashion

on the world stage, and Emilia Wickstead is no different."

They noted that you have to factor in sustainability, and Wickstead's outfits are made to last and be reworn, which Ardern is known for, and her garments are priced accordingly.

"It seems like the main criticism raised against male politicians is whether they are wearing a tie or not," Gleason noted, and that people aren't often pricing the outfits worn by the likes of Christopher Luxon.

