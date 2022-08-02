Culprit's Trolley Dollies - featuring Anita Wigl'it and friends - will be serving drag-inspired fare when Auckland city centre's Restaurant Month begins next month. Photo / Supplied

The hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit during the last two years of Covid restrictions - but there's hope that Auckland businesses will get a boost from a month-long initiative this August.

Restaurant Month is back, which sees special menus, drinks, cooking experiences and deals on offer at over 100 restaurants in Auckland for the next four weeks.

On this week's episode of Viva Talks, the New Zealand Herald's fashion and lifestyle podcast and the official companion podcast of Viva magazine, Viva editor Amanda Linnell is joined by deputy editor Johanna Thornton and commercial editor Emma Gleason to discuss the top spots to dine at this month.

They are also joined by NZ Herald diversity reporter Lincoln Tan, who shares his experiences with the city's hidden eateries that you can find off the beaten track - and the Lincoln's Table walking food tours he arranges to see the big attractions and secret spots around Auckland.

Plus, the panel also digs into the new season of Only Murders in the Building, a hot new podcast out of the US, and even find time for a bit of football after the English women's team made history with their Euro 2022 victory earlier this week.

Listen to the podcast above, or read more about these topics in this week's copy of Viva. Find more Viva content at viva.co.nz

