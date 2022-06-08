The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, wore a dress by Kiwi designer Emilia Wickstead. Photo / AP

Do you want to know the secrets to styling the Duchess of Cambridge? And are you really aware of what ingredients go into your beauty products?

All that's on the agenda in this week's episode of Viva Talks, the Herald's new podcast from the team behind your favourite fashion magazine, Viva!

In this week's episode, Viva editor Amanda Linnell is joined by fashion and creative editor Dan Ahwa and beauty editor Ash Cometti to discuss what's in this week's issue of Viva - available every Wednesday in the New Zealand - as well as the other stories in fashion, beauty, food and culture that are capturing people's attention this week.

The panel discusses all the fashion from the Platinum Jubilee - including Kate Middleton's Kiwi-designed dress, and the Prince who stole the show!

Plus, Dan discusses securing Rena Owen as the cover star to celebrate the launch of her new movie, Whina, and his secret new project with her, and Ash explains "skin purging" and unpacks her investigation into potentially damaging chemicals in skin care and what impact they could have on your health.

Listen below:

0.30 - Platinum Jubilee fashion and secrets to styling Kate Middleton

5:00 - Cover star Rena Owen

9:45 - What is skin purging?

12:30 - Understanding what's in our skincare

20:25 - What's trending this week

26:20 - Top recommendations of the week

