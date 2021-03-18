Viral video shows pāua wriggling in its shell

A video showing a pāua squirming in its shell has gone viral online, with Kiwis in shock at the marine mollusc's mesmerising moves.

PJ Johnstone shared the video on Facebook, simply captioning it "South Island beauty".

It shows the freshly caught pāua pulsating in its shell before twisting dramatically.

Many of the comments expressed shock at the video, with one labelling it "freaky as".

"Wow, never seen one move like that," said another.

One commenter joked that the animal may still have some moves up its slimy sleeves, writing: "Nek minute. Back flip".

Johnstone told the Herald that the impressive specimen had been gathered from a secret spot in Tasman.

She said she was "captivated" and had "never seen one dance like that before".

"I had to give it a kiss and thank it for its life and nourishing myself and my children," Johnstone added.

Some critics said the pāua should have been "put out of its misery" but Johnstone explained it was filmed shortly after it was harvested.

Another said: "Much as I love pāua I wouldn't want to deprive it of such life after seeing this ... that's so amazing!"

While some were turned off by the acrobatics, others were salivating over the "black gold" with person speaking for the group, writing: "Geeeeeet in my puku".

Johnstone told the Herald that her whānau had given the pāua a fitting send-off, saying it was: "Finely sliced & sautéed with onion,s reduced in cream & Seifried Pinot Grigio over top of eye filet steak and fresh greens."

Known overseas as Abalone, pāua can only be caught in New Zealand by free diving and catches are limited to 10 per person per day for recreational fishers.