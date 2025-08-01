Grace Leach was celebrating her 24th birthday when things took a turn for the worse. Photo / ethanvong, TikTok

An Aussie woman has gone viral after accidentally setting her hair on fire during her birthday celebrations – without even noticing.

Fitness coach and owner of Fit and Nourish, Grace Leach, was celebrating her 24th birthday last Saturday at luxury rooftop bar Arte in Maroochydore, a coastal town in Queensland, when the shocking moment unfolded.

After a bottomless brunch with friends earlier in the day, the group kicked on into the early hours of the morning, but unfortunately, the birthday girl was sent on her way home by 9pm.

Grace has now been recognised around town due to her new-found fame. Photo / ethanvong, TikTok

In the now-viral clip, which has racked up more than 46 million views on TikTok, she can be seen leaning over her cake to blow out the candles when her hair suddenly catches alight.