Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Video captures moment a woman’s hair catches fire in a bar in Australia

By Ella McIlveen
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

Grace Leach was celebrating her 24th birthday when things took a turn for the worse. Photo / ethanvong, TikTok

Grace Leach was celebrating her 24th birthday when things took a turn for the worse. Photo / ethanvong, TikTok

An Aussie woman has gone viral after accidentally setting her hair on fire during her birthday celebrations – without even noticing.

Fitness coach and owner of Fit and Nourish, Grace Leach, was celebrating her 24th birthday last Saturday at luxury rooftop bar Arte in Maroochydore, a coastal town in Queensland,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save