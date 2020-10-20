Victoria's Secret model Romee Strijd reveals fertility struggles

The model is currently pregnant with her first child. Photo / Getty Images

Romee Strijd has shared her journey to getting pregnant in hopes her pregnancy can inspire other PCOS sufferers.

The supermodel - who is expecting her first child with her longtime partner Laurens van Leeuwen - was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome two years ago.

PCOS is a hormonal disorder common among women of reproductive age.

Strijd hopes that by sharing her own story, she will be able to inspire others who are battling the syndrome.

Speaking to Vogue Netherlands, Strijd admitted that she and van Leeuwen had been trying to have a baby for two years as she also shared how she didn't have a period for seven years because of her health issues and tough work lifestyle travelling all over the world.

Strijd announced the news of her pregnancy in May.

She wrote on Instagram: "WE'RE HAVING A BABY ... 2 years ago I got diagnosed with PCOS after not getting my period for 7 years. I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream."

The model went on to reveal the stress she was under while trying to fall pregnant.

"I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way. I started to research PCOS and came to the conclusion that mine was not the typical PCOS. Mine was because of my body being in fight or flight mode, which means my body was under constant stress.

"I never felt mentally super stressed so it was hard to understand this, but my life consisted of travelling all the time (no biorhythm), working out every day, eating super clean (restricting foods). I think I pressured my body too much, and honestly, everybody is so different but I think my weight was not good for my body to function properly and couldn't handle the constant travelling."

The Victoria's Secret model stated she found a natural way of "healing" and shared her gratitude for the couple's impending baby.

"This was the point where I started to research natural healing for PCOS and came to the conclusion that I should do way less high-intensity training, don't restrict foods, be nice to myself, and take breaks when needed. I also tried some natural supplements, acupuncture and we got a place back in the Netherlands as well, so we could spend more time with Family (since im such a family person).

"I'm so happy and grateful to say that I got my period back last November AND that WE'RE SOON A FAMILY OF THREE & to the women trying to conceive, believe in yourself and be nice for yourself and your body and don't let those thoughts get to you too much"