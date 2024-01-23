A young kelpie is lucky to be alive after she swallowed the contents of a tube of all-purpose glue, which solidified into a 10cm lump after mixing with acid and food in her stomach.

A young kelpie is lucky to be alive after she swallowed the contents of a tube of all-purpose glue, which solidified into a 10cm lump after mixing with acid and food in her stomach.

A vet from Australia has saved the life of a young dog after removing a perplexing 10-centimetre ball that was lodged in its stomach.

The 18-month-old female kelpie was taken to Mt Barker Veterinary Clinics in South Australia after she was unable to eat, was occasionally vomiting and was in noticeable pain.

When Dr Lucie Manifold operated, she wasn’t counting on discovering a 10cm ball of Gorilla Glue that had set inside the dog’s stomach.

The owner said that, five days before bringing the dog in, they caught her chewing on a tube of the all-purpose glue but didn’t realise she had swallowed the contents.

“The glue had reacted with the acid and food in the stomach to form a solid mass. Just look at the size of it,” the vet clinic wrote on Facebook.

The hard lump would have stopped the dog from eating and caused her to die of malnutrition.

“When we took an X-ray of her tummy, it was three times its normal size, it was full ... we didn’t know what it was, to me it looked like the stuffing of a soft toy,” Manifold told 7 News.

“As I put my hand in to feel her stomach, it was rock hard, which is really unusual.”

The dog made a full recovery, with the vet clinic saying that, had the owners not taken her for medical treatment, she would have died eventually from malnutrition as she could not eat.

While vets come across a range of bizarre incidents, Manifold said this one was a first for the clinic.

“We see socks, we see knickers, we see corn cobs, we see Christmas lights, but I have never actually had one eat glue.”

The clinic warned dog owners to keep a close eye on their pets and not to ignore any noticeable changes to their dogs’ health and wellbeing.