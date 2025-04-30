“I was in The Scarlet Letter with Demi Moore, and I had intermittent bouts of boozing during filming. It was towards the end of [my drinking] where I thought, ‘If I carry on like this …’

Gary Oldman and Demi Moore in sheet art for the film 'The Scarlet Letter', 1995. Photo / Getty Images

“I was in a very dark place. I drank too much in the lunch hour. It was such a destructive thing. I got back on the set to do quite a big scene and I got through it.

“You wouldn’t really know, but I was quite tipsy. And the next day, I said to her, ‘I’m so sorry, you must hate me.’

“I was mortified that I’d been so unprofessional. And she said to me, ‘I don’t hate you. It’s okay. I’m just disappointed’.”

The Oscar winner’s past struggles with alcohol have been well-documented. In 1991, he was arrested for drunk driving, and in 1994, he checked himself into rehab.

Oldman has now been sober for 27 years.

Despite the issues between them on the set of A Scarlett Letter, 30 years on, Oldman was full of praise for Moore as he addressed her recent career resurgence thanks to her award-winning role in The Substance.

“I’ve not really been in touch with her, but I just reconnected with her because I saw her recently. She is such a wonderful person, Demi,” Oldman told the New York Post during awards season this year.

“She really is very special.”