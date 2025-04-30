“I was mortified that I’d been so unprofessional. And she said to me, ‘I don’t hate you. It’s okay. I’m just disappointed’.”
The Oscar winner’s past struggles with alcohol have been well-documented. In 1991, he was arrested for drunk driving, and in 1994, he checked himself into rehab.
Oldman has now been sober for 27 years.
Despite the issues between them on the set of A Scarlett Letter, 30 years on, Oldman was full of praise for Moore as he addressed her recent career resurgence thanks to her award-winning role in The Substance.
“I’ve not really been in touch with her, but I just reconnected with her because I saw her recently. She is such a wonderful person, Demi,” Oldman told the New York Post during awards season this year.