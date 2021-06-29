'Very blessed': Mum has four children in 11 months

The triplets were a surprise for their mum and dad. Photo / 123RF

The triplets were a surprise for their mum and dad. Photo / 123RF

A UK couple have seen their family grow dramatically after they were "blessed" by four children in just 11 months.

Jessica Pritchard and her partner Harry, from Sheffield, had just welcomed baby Mia in May 2020 when the stork paid another visit.

The couple, who already had 8-year-old daughter Molly, found out two months after Mia's birth that Jessica was pregnant again, this time with triplets.

Covid regulations meant that Jessica couldn't have Harry present at the scan, so he only learned when she returned home with the news,

"I was on my own at the scan because of Covid rules and the sonographer initially said I was having twins, which was a shock in itself but then she carried on looking and said she had found a third – I was speechless," she told Sheffield's Star newspaper.

"I waited until I got home to tell Harry as he was with the girls and with it being very early days and because of potential complications with triplets I didn't want to say in front of them. When I did tell him he was also speechless."

The triplets - Ella, George, and Olivia - arrived in April 2021 and needed seven weeks in neonatal care before they could be allowed home.

Jessica said that big sister Molly is a "loving big sister who wants to mother the triplets" and Mia "thinks they are dolls".

She said she and Harry had a big shopping list to fill ahead of the triplets' arrival and that they have had make big adjustments to home life.

"It's definitely been a big surprise, but a lovely one and it hasn't taken long to adjust at all. I'm very organised, so I just need to plan ahead," she told Yorkshire Live.