Hawke's Bay's cosmetic tattooist and makeup artist Vania Bailey working on a client.

It’s out with the big bold arched brow and back to the more natural look and thank goodness for that, says Hawke’s Bay’s cosmetic tattooist and make-up artist Vania Bailey

“Finally the more natural fluffy brow is back,” Vania who has more than 20 years experience in the beauty industry, said.

“The way I work won’t change because I have always gone for the natural look. There is nothing more unflattering than dark eyebrows on a skin that’s not suited.

“You want to age powerfully and gracefully. You want to look polished and natural.

“What you don’t want is someone to say ‘here comes Linda with her eyebrows’ behind your back, because they won’t say it to your face,” Vania laughed.

“Instead you want people to notice that you look good but not be able to put their finger on why.”

She says mature skin needs subtle colours when it comes to brows.

Hawke's Bay's cosmetic tattooist and make up artist Vania Bailey.

“I don’t saturate brows with colour. I use a mist in the machine for a lighter brow then if you want to go darker when you apply makeup just go over the top.

“When you come home wash it off and you are back to your nice natural look.

“That is what permanent makeup is about — looking natural. We have been a little bit too obsessed with the brow thing lately so it’s good to see this shift to a more natural look.”

Vania says there has also been a shift in 2024 when it comes to make-up looks. “There’s more of a 90s look with ombre two-tone lips. That is achieved by using a dark or medium brown lip liner with red lipstick.

“The dewy skin look is also making a comeback. You can achieve this by adding a little moisturiser to your foundation and using a good hydrating cream under it.

“There are also new foundations out there with serum added to them.

“The matte look with a pop of colour on your eyes is also popular and then there’s the latte look which involves smudging brown through the eyelids and smudging your black eyeliner.”

The latte look modelled by Holly Daley.

With seven-plus years of experience as a cosmetic tattooist, Vania prides herself on creating the perfect set of personalised eyebrows with attention to detail.

She is also the creator of Autophagy Skincare which she says is going well.

“I am going to critique and adjust the formula. The formula was made for my partner who passed away, I have evolved since then so it’s time to make some changes to it.”

With a fully booked diary of new and repeat clientele over the entire duration of her career, Vania has established a well-known reputation within the industry. She has been trusted with many well-known faces in New Zealand for both makeup and permanent makeup and is known for her signature brow shape and style.

For more info go to Vania.co.nz