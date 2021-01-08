Van Gogh Alive: exhibition for all the senses boosts art and culture

The Van Gogh Alive Exhibition in Sydney. Photo / Supplied

Bruce Peterson, creator of the Van Gogh Live exhibition, which begins a nationwide tour on January 11, talks about why it's personal and why it's important.

For so many people, traditional art galleries can be intimidating and sometimes unwelcoming. Grande Experiences was born with the mission of making art and culture accessible to everyone, regardless of where you live, your level of education or what you already know about art.

We want to inspire new audiences and have people who wouldn't normally go to a museum or art gallery become engaged in art and culture. Van Gogh Alive places the visitor experience at its core, which is why it has been so successful at captivating audiences from all around the world.

For more than a decade we have been at the forefront of the movement from artefact-based exhibitions to multimedia exhibitions and now to multisensory experiences.

Bruce Peterson at the Van Gogh Alive Exhibition. Photo / Supplied

Combining all of the human senses has enabled us to create an amplified emotional response for the visitor. The vivid imagery synchronised to the dramatic musical score and subtle hints of nutmeg or cypress floating through the air transports the visitor back in time through Van Gogh's most prolific periods of art, which is a really emotional journey.

I have the pleasure of opening many of our experiences around the world and I still get goosebumps when I visit. You will leave feeling closer to Van Gogh in some way, which is not a response easily evoked by staring at a single static piece of artwork on a wall.

Van Gogh Alive opens up arts and culture to new audiences, while still entertaining those who already love their art and we hope that the show motivates visitors to want to travel to see his masterpieces in real life as well. That is truly the beauty of our technology and our global reach.

As an Australian-based company, it is special for us to share our work with our neighbours in New Zealand, especially given the struggle so many people faced in 2020. Van Gogh Alive is significant for people as it provides an accessible, Covid-safe option for those who want to escape reality for a couple of hours.

It's also incredibly important to us to help reignite the arts and culture scene and inspire people to get out and about again with their friends and family.

I love how these images show the many ways in which people engage with our experiences, whether that be quietly sitting on the floor and absorbing everything going on around you or taking photos to share with your friends.

We have also had opportunities to add whole new layers to the experience through a wide range of venues, such as deconsecrated churches in Europe.

Self portrait, Vincent Van Gogh. Photo / Supplied

Van Gogh's turbulent life and challenges with mental health have helped bring forward the discussion around the subject — and rightly so. I find his self-portraits to be intimate, as if I can peer into his mind and empathise with his internal battles in some way.

Starry Night. Photo / Supplied

Similarly, Starry Night is not only a truly iconic masterpiece but also captures the manic state he was in shortly before his death through the huge brushstrokes and deep, vibrant colours.

Van Gogh Alive, the large-scale sensory exhibition, starts in Wellington on January 11, before opening in Christchurch at the Air Force Museum of New Zealand on February 18, then Auckland at Spark Arena on April 14.

www.ticketmaster.co.nz/van-gogh-alive-tickets/artist/2581899