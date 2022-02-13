What to get a food lover on Valentine's Day. Photo / 123rf

It's nearly Valentine's Day, and here at Be Well we choose to be lovers, not fighters, of the calendar's cheesiest day.

Delicious things to eat and drink are the way to anyone's heart, so here are some ideas please the passionate foodies in your life.

A pretty cake with a nutty twist

Fix & Fogg is the little Kiwi peanut butter brand that could. Starting in Hataitai, Wellington, Fix & Fogg is now gracing the shelves of grocery stores across the world, from Manila to Mississippi, Singapore to Samoa. And now in time for Valentine's Day, Fix & Fogg have stepped it up with a new release – the Choc Berry Everything Butter. With hemp, almond, chia, pumpkin, peanut, flaxseed and more. To launch the new flavour, they've collaborated with Mt Eden's own Sweet Talk on a jar cake only available until next Monday – a slow-baked combination of home-made berry jam, Italian buttercream and chocolate cake. Be your own Valentine, and grab a jar (and a spoon) today. Go to sweetalk.co.nz to order

Valentine's Day for foodies - try Sweet Talk's Fix & Fogg jar cake. Photo / Supplied

An unexpected perfect match

Two of NZ's top-class acts – Scapegrace gin and Wellington Chocolate Factory – have paired up to create a pairing of gin and chocolate – an unexpected perfect match. The Scapegrace Gin Dark Chocolate contains notes of juniper, coriander and citrus peel – flavour profiles you're more likely to associate with a refreshing gin and tonic. A cocktail has also been created as the ideal drinks pairing – the Huascaran soda (which takes its name from the tallest point in Peru and the northern Andes), contains gin, pear juice, tart cherry jam, and just a pinch of sea salt. Bars are $12.50 from wcf.co.nz, or go to scapegracedistillery.com to purchase a bespoke gift set with both chocolate and gin for $89.99.

Valentine's Day for foodies - try Wellington Chocolate Factor's Scapegrace Gin Dark Chocolate. Photo / Supplied

Pink, pink wine

Here's one to get in the fridge ready for the early evening. Yealand's pretty in pink Reserve Rose is made with a blend of pinot gris and pinot noir grapes, harvested in early 2020, resulting in flavours of summer berries, pomegranate and vanilla pods.

Yealands' reserve range also comes in lighter weight bottles which lowers both production and freight emissions. The winemaker recommends you pair the rose with soft cheeses, pizza or strawberry tarts – and we can't think of a better Valentine's Day menu than that. $22.99, yealands.co.nz