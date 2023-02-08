Photo / Getty Images

You can’t deny that Valentine’s Day has gotten a pretty bad rap over the years for being a cheesy - if not cringey - celebration. From non-stop PDA on every corner to red rose bouquets (despite the trials and tribulations of hay fever season) in the arms of loved-up teenagers, what happened to showing appreciation for the ones you love in a slightly less hurl-inducing fashion?

Avoid the kitsch connotations of love this V-Day and take a page out of our well-researched guide to non-corny gift ideas.

From one of a kind experiences to cozy investment pieces, here are our top picks for effortless gifting this V-Day.

You, me and a massage

A massage from Spring Spa. Photo / Getty Images

If a Bali holiday is off the cards (and out of the budget), bring a little bit of Bali to Valentine’s Day in 2023. Spring Spa’s globally-renowned oasis hails from Ponsonby and St Heliers, offering traditional Balinese treatments in relaxation-rendered spaces. With Valentine’s Day specials for loud and proud singles and lovebirds alike, Spring Spa is a space for all on the day of love.

Book now at Spring Spa

Stay-cay and cake

A night at Hotel Britomart. Photo / Hotel Britomart

Nothing says romance like a room reserved for two, a bed that makes itself and food delivered to your door at the ring of a bell. Take Valentine’s Day into the night with a suite at Hotel Britomart, a bottle of bubbles and a cake (to have and eat too) courtesy of this luxury Auckland getaway’s celebration package.

$438 from Hotel Britomart

Digits of devotion

Okay yes, a manicure voucher might be a bit overdone in the Valentine’s Day present pursuit. Which is why you should level-up this always-handy (excuse the pun) spoil. Check out some of Auckland’s local nail designers such as @magicbysoph and @f.cknails for an elevated mani that screams Valen-talons.

Book now at @magicbysoph or @f.cknails

Good hair because you care

The ghd duet style. Photo / ghd

If you haven’t been living under a rock for the past few weeks, you’ve seen this ghd gadget making waves on TikTok. Give the gift of time this V-day with the speedy work of the Duet Style. With a dry and style feature in one, you’ll be ready with time to spare this V-Day.

A lingering scent

Le Labo Santal 33 from Mecca. Photo / Mecca

Sweet and sickening is out the window, which is why this scent by Le Labo has a firm hold on our heartstrings this Valentine’s day. A unisex fragrance that breathes a warm, addictive scent wherever you go, Santal 33 will linger on the nose and mind for days to come.

$396 from Mecca

Nothing says desire like diamonds

Station Necklace with 0.34 carat TW of diamonds in 10kt yellow gold from Michael Hill. Photo / Michael Hill

Subtle and sleek is exactly what 2023 ordered for Valentine’s Day, with a side of glitz and a gold chain to finish. Bijouterie doesn’t have to drip in kitsch on the day of love. Understated is the new maximalism. Show the person you love that you care big with the daintiest of diamonds, courtesy of Michael Hill.

$659 from Michael Hill

Run for love

New Balance 574. Photo / New Balance

Roses are red, and so are these shoes. Give your V-Day lover a gift that they’ll use! Dripping in the colour of romance and rocking a style loved by all, these sick shoes were for sure struck by Cupid’s arrow.

$130 from New Balance

What’s cooking good-looking?

Peter Gordon's Homeland. Photo / Homeland

They say the way to your heart is through your stomach, which is why a cooking class for two paired with a glass of vino is the perfect way to learn together, love together and eat together. Level up your culinary skills by heading to Peter Gordon’s Homeland for a night with one of New Zealand’s all-time culinary masters.

Book now at Homeland

Fairytale Fragrance

Byredo Tree House from Mecca. Photo / Mecca

Transforming your home into an overgrown garden of dewy greens, this fresh, woody candle brings the outdoors inside via your most evocative sense. Turning your humble abode into a tranquil paradise, there’s no better backdrop for the day of love than a fragrance from a fairytale.

$125 from Mecca

Under your skin

Tronque Firming Body Butter. Photo / Tronque

If your partner’s love language is self-care, show the love this V-Day with Tronque’s Firming Body Butter. A vitamin-packed moisturiser that is the perfect addition to me-time anytime, this souffle of shea, cacao and mango butters is sure to get them in the feels come February 14.

$130 from Tronque

Let’s stay together - at least until winter ends

Karen Walker Nico Cashmere Sweater. Photo / Karen Walker

This Valentine’s Day, entice the warm and fuzzy mood with something warm and fuzzy. This classic cashmere sweater is the perfect practical prezzie this V-Day, preparing your valentine for the colder months while also ensuring the softest of cuddles all year round.

$435 from Karen Walker

Love and money

Rodd & Gunn Victoria Flats Road Wallet. Photo / Rodd & Gunn

Show that you’re invested in your loved one with the perfect investment piece. Sleek, leather and sure to stand the test of time - just like your relationship - this wallet is a hard gift not to love.

$149 from Rodd & Gunn