'Vaccination status': The latest online dating trend

Once the Covid-19 vaccine rolls out to everyone here in Aotearoa it may be worth mentioning it in your Tinder bio.
At the beginning of February a tweet from Sarah Kelly went viral when she shared a screenshot from a text conversation between her and a guy she'd been dating.
He politely rejected her, in arguably the most "2021" way possible.
However this conversation was a part of a much bigger trend as overseas singles who use online dating are flexing the fact they have been vaccinated.
Overseas social media users have noticed the growing trend of dating app users who have proudly stated their Covid-19 vaccination status.
Mel Magazine reported Tinder had noticed a 258 per cent increase in vaccine mentions between September and December,
However it is not just Tinder users, as OkCupid and Bumble have seen an increase while Grindr have seen its user's using names such as "A Is for Antibodies," "Get Vaccine" and "Vax 4 Vax"
OkCupid spokesman Michael Kaye told Mel Magazine getting the vaccine is "the hottest thing you could be doing on a dating app right now."
Mel Magazine reported OkCupid users who state they've been vaccinated are liked at "double the rate" of users who say they're not interested in receiving it.
Twitter users have found the whole new vaccine trend quite a selling point.
"I'm swiping right I want him to hook me up w the vaccine," a Twitter user wrote.
So will you be swiping right when you find out "the one" has been vaccinated?