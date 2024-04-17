TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth has died, her family has announced. Photos / @thekylemarisa_

Kyle Marisa Roth, a well-known content creator on TikTok, has died at the age of 36, according to an announcement made by her family.

Roth gained fame via sharing her insights into celebrity life and Hollywood gossip on the video-sharing platform. Her mother Jacquie Cohen Roth shared the news in a LinkedIn post on April 15, acknowledging the impact her daughter’s life had on those who knew her.

“My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform,” she wrote.

“Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now and we’ll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another, please,” she added.

Kyle’s sister, Lindsay Roth, also shared the news on social media, announcing that her sister had died and she and her family “are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honour her life”.

“I know she touched so many people with her humour, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more - she had so many gifts,” Lindsay wrote in the post.

“I am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now. Any prayers, thoughts, blessings or intentions for this soul’s smooth transition are welcomed,” she continued, adding that she would share updates on any memorial plans for Roth.

Uncut Gems star Julia Fox commented on Lindsay’s post, saying she never met Roth in real life but felt as though she knew her through her videos.

“I’m so devastated and have been crying ever since the news leaked on TikTok,” Fox wrote. “I really hope she did it [sic] suffer and I hope she knew how much she touched our lives. She was a ray of sunshine and I will miss her deeply,” she added.

Her cause of death has not been revealed, though fans expressed concern when she stopped sharing videos. Roth amassed almost 170,000 followers and millions of views on TikTok by sharing light-hearted jokes about Hollywood and her contentious takes on celebrities.

Roth has recently featured on Kiwi radio station The Edge and said she often thought about New Zealand.

“I love New Zealand - this is my Roman Empire,” she told the radio hosts.

“You have no idea how obsessed I am with everything New Zealand and all things Kiwi.”