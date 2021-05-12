US couple demand guests get Covid-19 vaccine to attend their wedding. Video / NBC

A bride and groom to be from the US have demanded guests follow one major rule if they are to attend their wedding, and it led to one groomsman walking out.

Columbus couple Stephanie Davis and Christian Oliver have said they will make no exception no matter how important the guest is.

The couple are requiring all of their guests to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

"I would not feel safe knowing that somebody at my wedding came and made other people very, very ill," said Davis.

"We have already lost some close family members to this disease, and we don't want to lose any more, especially not because of our event."

The couple has been together for two and a half years, getting through an engagement and pandemic together.

But despite wanting everyone there, they have put safety first.

"It comes down to safety," Oliver emphasised.

"I used to work as a facility manager, and that's literally the number one thing. Everything else goes out the window when it when safety protocols are not being met."

The couple's staunch stance has since seen one groomsman decide to quit the wedding.

While Oliver attempted to talk the groomsman around to getting the vaccine, ultimately he decided he wasn't comfortable getting it.

"You know, you want everyone– all the people that you've invited – you want them to go there regardless if they agree or not," Oliver said.

He had to have a tough conversation when one of his groomsmen dropped out.

"He just called me and said, 'Hey, man, I really want to be there for the wedding, but I just don't feel comfortable getting it at the moment," he said recalling their conversation.

"I also tried to explain facts as to why it's safe, and I'm getting it myself, so I'm not going to make you do something that I'm not going to do. But that person still didn't feel comfortable enough to get it, which is absolutely fine."

The couple decided to stand firm after discovering the vaccines were widely available in each guest's state they lived in.

The US has had more than 32.8 million Covid-19 cases and suffered more than 582,000 deaths.

While the US might be opening back up, the soon-to-be wedded couple have advice for those wishing to get married while the pandemic rages on.

"Simply: Better safe than sorry. Get ready for maybe a couple of tough conversations. But the majority of individuals will really be happy and thankful that you did this.

"It's a once in a lifetime day, and there's no reason to put anything out there to be unsafe, especially if you think about comfort.

"You're the bride, you're the groom, what is your comfort level?"