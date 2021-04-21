US cannabis vaping firm seeks product tester

The vape tester will have all their expenses met. Photo / 123RF

The vape tester will have all their expenses met. Photo / 123RF

A US company that specialises in the sale of cannabis vaporisers is on the hunt for a full-time product tester.

Vaped.com said that the growth of its business meant the founder no longer had time to test all the products they sell.

"We are looking for someone to step in and do the dirty work: test out dry herb vaporisers. It's not an easy job but someone's gotta do it," the online advertisement read.

"We want you to try all the vaporisers so our customers don't have to. The person we hire will receive their vaporisers 100 per cent free."

The successful applicant would be paid $58,500 a year to test out the vaporisers and provide feedback for customers.

The benefits listed include:

• Do something you love and get paid for it

• $358/month "expense" account

• Remote working

• Fully flexible work hours - day or night

To recap, this outfit is offering that the successful applicant will be given free vapes, money to buy cannabis and be able to stay home and stay up all night vaping the product.

Kiwis keen on the job would face significant legal hurdles.

Cannabis is now legal in 17 US states, with New Mexico the latest to make the change.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation last week legalising recreational cannabis use within months and kicking off sales next year, making it the seventh state since November to put an end to pot prohibition.

The governor, a Democrat, has supported cannabis reform as a way to create jobs and shore up state revenue.

In her announcement, she also touched on concerns about the harm inflicted on racial and ethnic minorities by drug criminalisation and tough policing, noting that the new law could free about 100 people from prison and expunge criminal records for thousands of residents.

"It is good for workers. It is good for entrepreneurs. It is good for consumers," she said of legalisation. "And it brings about social justice in ways in which we have been talking about and advocating for, for decades."

* If you did not get the 420 reference, Wikipedia has an explainer ...

- Additional reporting, AP