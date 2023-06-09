Voyager 2023 media awards
Greg Bruce: I hate nature. Will two nights alone in nature change my mind?

13 minutes to read
By
Greg Bruce

Feature Writer

Science has shown nature is good for us. Nature sceptic Greg Bruce puts that science to the test.

Four years ago, I wrote an article headlined “Against the outdoors”, which included the following line: “I

