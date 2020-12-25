Unwanted Christmas gifts: The generation most likely to regift revealed

More than half of one generation is likely to part ways with unwanted presents. Photo / 123RF

More than half of millennials regift or sell presents, according to new research, news that will no doubt add to the disdain of baby boomers.

Research commissioned by LayBuy has revealed close to half of New Zealanders are comfortable regifting or selling unwanted Christmas presents.

On Boxing Day last year, close to 5000 Christmas gifts surfaced on Trade Me, nearly 2500 identified as unwanted presents.

In 2018, there were 20,000 unwanted presents listed and 100,000 searches registered on Boxing Day as opportunistic sellers and bargain hunters jumped onsite.

Millennials are the worst offenders of the generations, with 53 per cent trading off unwanted presents compared to just 34 per cent of baby boomers.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said it's common to see an upswing in second-hand sales after Christmas Day.

"Part of the joy of shopping for a gift is thinking hard about what makes the perfect present for an individual," he said.

"So, if you're planning to regift something you've received, it's always a good idea to think hard about who you're giving it to."

Illustration / Rod Emmerson

A word of warning, though, for the boomers before they get steaming mad at the woke youngins for reselling gifts - Kiwis do it more often than our cousins across the Tasman.

New Zealanders are much more likely to trade off unwanted presents at 43.6 per cent compared to Australians at 38.4 per cent.

If you find a friend or loved one is passing on something you bought for them, it might be worth buying a voucher for them next time.

"Kiwis love vouchers, with nine out of 10 of us chuffed to receive a voucher for Christmas," LayBuy co-founder Alex Rohloff said.

"Our research shows that New Zealanders enjoy receiving vouchers and despite what some people say, we don't see them as a Christmas cop-out.

"The best thing about vouchers is the person receiving the voucher can buy whatever they want, and with Boxing Day sales now in full swing, it's the perfect time to get out and cash in on the deals."

Launched in Auckland in 2017, LayBuy has partnered with more than 7500 retailers and is available in New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

The buy now, pay later provider offers customers the chance to shop now and receive their purchases before paying them off over six weekly payments without interest.