A new bedroom trend has transformed one couple's relationship. Photo / 123rf

A couple constantly “at each other’s throats” has revealed the decision that transformed their relationship.

Speaking to the New York Post, Mara and Christopher Doemland have revealed after making the decision to stop sleeping in the same bed together, their relationship changed dramatically.

Mara, 38, said as well as dealing with the stress of being a stay-at-home mum of five, her husband’s buzz-saw like snoring was contributing to her lack of sleep and subsequential crankiness.

And things weren’t so great for 37-year-old Christopher, a work-from-home crypto day trader, who said he was struggling to get through the day due to tiredness, as he was constantly getting interrupted periods of sleep after being elbowed in the back by Mara.

The couple adopted a ‘sleep divorce’ and are now thriving. Photo / Facebook, Mara Doemland

Now, the two have shared with the US news outlet that after 11 years together, they have decided to separate - at bedtime.

Dubbed a “sleep divorce” the trend has become popular amongst couples according to the news outlet with Mara saying, the two are “so much happier.”

“Sleeping separately has totally improved our relationship” she said adding, “Now, there’s more physical touch and closeness between us during the day because we’re not grumpy from trying to sleep together at night.”

New York Post reports the trend is not a new thing with couples and a recent American Academy of Sleep Medicine survey found that one in three married couples in America choose to sleep separately to improve their marriages.

The bedtime trend, debatably became a point of conversation after hit Netflix show The Crown revealed Queen Elizabeth slept in a separate bedroom to the late Prince Philip during much of their 73-year marriage.

Soon going viral on TikTok where the hashtag “SleepDivorce” has raked in more than 394,000 views, clips from users show many praising the trend claiming they are more refreshed because of it.

And it seems millennial and Gen Z couples — husbands and wives between the ages of 18 to 42 — were the most willing to sacrifice their shared bed, New York Post reported adding, Gen Xers, Baby Boomers and beyond were less likely to try out the trend.



