Soba noodle and salmon salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

Fresh yet sustaining Japanese-inspired suppers for the promise of lighter days.

Tuna poke bowl with avocado & edamame

Serves 2

½ cup soy sauce

2 tsp grated ginger

1 Tbsp sesame oil

1 Tbsp oil

1 spring onion, finely chopped

2 Tbsp runny honey

200g raw tuna, cut into small cubes

2 cups cooked brown rice

2 cups green leaves

1 cup shelled edamame

½ cup shredded carrot

½ cup coriander leaves

1 avocado, chopped

1 Tbsp sliced marinated ginger

1 lemon, zest and juice

Sesame seeds, for sprinkling

1. Combine the soy, ginger, sesame oil, oil, spring onion and honey in a bowl. Add the tuna and marinate for at least 30 minutes.

2. To assemble the bowls place the rice and salad leaves at the bottom. Add the edamame, carrot, coriander, avocado, ginger and tuna, and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Pour over any remaining juices from the tuna.





Tuna Poke Bowl with brown rice. Photo / Babiche Martens

Teriyaki tofu

Serves 2

½ cup mirin

½ cup chicken or vegetable stock

½ cup soy sauce

1 tsp arrowroot combined with 1 Tbsp water

1 tsp oil

200g soft or firm tofu, cut into

½ cm slices

150g snap peas

½ spring onion, sliced

1 tsp toasted sesame seeds

1. To make the teriyaki sauce, place the mirin, stock and soy in a small pot and bring to a simmer for 10 minutes. Combine the arrowroot with water and stir through, cooking until thickened. Keep warm.

2. Heat the oil in a frying pan. Brown the tofu on both sides, and place on a serving platter. Add the snap peas to the pan and fry for 3 or 4 minutes. Place on to the platter. Pour over half the teriyaki and serve remaining sauce on the side.

3. Serve dish hot, sprinkled with spring onion and sesame seeds.

Tofu, Snap pea teriyaki. Photo / Babiche Martens

Salmon soba noodle salad

Serves 2

Dressing

1 Tbsp fish sauce

¼ cup lime juice

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp brown sugar

2 tsp finely chopped red chilli

Salad

1 cup cooked soba noodles

1 cup blanched edamame beans

¼ cucumber, chopped

½ spring onion, chopped

100g hot smoked salmon

1 cup mixed coriander and dill leaves

1. For the dressing, in a small jar combine the fish sauce, lime juice, olive oil, sesame oil, brown sugar and chilli.

2. For the salad, in a large bowl combine the noodles, beans, cucumber, spring onion, flaked salmon and herbs.

3. Just before serving toss through the dressing.

Soba noodle and salmon salad. Photo / Babiche Martens

Recipes / Angela Casley

Photos / Babiche Martens