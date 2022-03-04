A mother tends to her baby that is under medical treatment in the bomb shelter of the paediatric ward of Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital. Photo / Getty Images

Kyiv resident and mother-of-three Olena Gnes has shared the sobering way she's taught her children how to protect themselves in the event of a Russian attack.

Currently taking shelter in the basement of a building in Ukraine's capital, Gnes said her children – the youngest who is just 5 months old – can differentiate between a bomb explosion and a missile.

"Children hear the explosions and I'm telling them if this is like 'boom, boom,' this is far away, so don't be afraid," she told the BBC.

"If you hear 'ssshhhhh', that means this is the missile flying and this is the most dangerous sound," she said.

"We have like the words, if I say, 'run,' we run to the shelter. If I say, 'hide,' we just lie down to the nearest wall and cover our heads with our hands and keep our mouths open."

The Ukrainian capital has become a key battleground for the Russian invasion, with a 64km military convoy approaching the city. International agencies have kept track of their progress while reporting multiple complications, internal delays and resistance from Ukrainian defenders.

According to a recent update from the UK Defence Ministry, the convoy is expected to be around 30km from Kyiv.

Speaking about her decision to remain in Ukraine rather than seek refuge in a neighbouring country or another city, Gnes said both options were risky.

"To leave and to stay is equally dangerous," she said.

"There is no place in Ukraine where you can be absolutely safe right now. It's not an easy way to go."

In a separate interview with the British broadcaster, Gnes said she's been open about communicating the reality of the Russian invasion to her children. Part of this also includes telling them their father has joined Ukraine's defence unit.

"It's too hard to pretend that nothing is happening, so I decided it's better for them to know the truth" she said.

Her children have also learnt how to take cover and seek shelter.

"I explained to them how to lie on the ground, cover your head with your hand in case you hear an explosion," she said.

"I just want them to be prepared for survival. Because the situation is serious. I'm really shocked how fast they really understood and realised what is happening.

"They grew up very fast but unfortunately the situation has taken their childhood away."