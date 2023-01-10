People are refusing to believe this woman is the same person after she shared her weight loss transformation. Photo / TikTok @llivrallph

People are refusing to believe this woman is the same person after she shared her weight loss transformation. Photo / TikTok @llivrallph

A woman has gone viral after sharing her incredible “glow up” transformation – with many refusing to believe it is the same person.

TikTok user Liv Ralph, 25, has gained a large following for posting her raw and honest thoughts about life before and after her weight loss journey.

The young woman said she was bullied a lot for her size throughout school, and called “Hagrid”, with some boys even pretending to flirt with her “for a laugh”.

But after an incredible transformation, Ralph looks like a completely different person – and many find it hard to believe she is the same woman.

She says bullies used to call her "Hagrid". Photo / TikTok @llivrallph

Despite being over the moon with her “glow up”, she revealed a sad truth about undergoing a body transformation.

“Men now give me the time of day, listen to me, and take me seriously,” Ralph, from the UK, said in a clip.

“I’ll never forget how it feels to be the ‘fat and ugly friend’, I’ll spend the rest of my life avoiding that feeling.

“I am no longer viewed as just a laughing stock for people’s entertainment.

“Sadly, I am now led to believe that my worth is tied to how I look. I’ll never stop obsessing over my appearance.

“But my true ones love me all the same.”

Liv started her transformation in 2018 and has since lost more than 32kg.

She shares the realities of undergoing major physical changes online, where many flood to the comments to share their opinion.

Liv Ralph said people never used to take her seriously but now she feels more confident than ever. Photo / TikTok @llivrallph

Many of her videos have gone viral, with one showing the progression of her transformation journey racking up more than 5 million views.

“Beautiful before and beautiful now,” one said.

“You look like such a fun person to be around, absolutely gorgeous.”

“Change is good, it is challenging, I respect the hard work,” commented another. “You did amazing.”

Many of Liv’s followers were stunned at the transformation, with some even wondering if she was “faking it” because she looks like such a different person.

“Does not even look like the same person,” wrote another.

“I refuse to believe it.”

Liv Ralph says she underwent a major "glow up". Photo / TikTok @llivrallph

“Are you playing us? This can’t be real,” one questioned.

“You look like a completely different woman.”

“Best glow up in history!” another wrote.

“You can hardly tell that was you.”

Last year, Queensland woman Nicolette Harper shared her incredible weight loss transformation and loss of 40kg.

The 26-year-old explained that out of sheer convenience, she often ate fast food twice a day – usually starting her mornings with a McDonald’s breakfast, and often grabbing a Domino’s pizza for dinner.

Her weight began to creep up on her until she was 100kg and wearing size 18 clothes.

But after making an effort to get healthier, Harper, from the Gold Coast, Queensland, says she feels more confident and healthier than ever before with her new 60kg, size 8 frame.

“I was always the bigger kid in class, the chubbier one. I hated sport class, and anything to do with exercise” Nicolette told news.com.au.

“There was a group of popular boys who would call me walrus because of my weight, along with other names.

“It’s funny, because after I lost weight many of those people who were not nice to me in high school started following me on social media.”