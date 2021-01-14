UK grandmother shares inside look at life as a 69yo dominatrix after divorce

UK grandmother shares inside look at life as a 69-year-old dominatrix. Photo / Twitter / sherrylever

Most people in their 60s tend to wind down, but for Sherry Lever, life was only just getting started.

It was when the 69-year-old British grandmother and her husband of 25 years divorced, that she decided to ditch her career as a chef for something more risqué and high paying.

Lever aka "Mistress Sofia" went on to become a phone sex worker before reinventing herself as a dominatrix.

"It started simply because I needed to make some extra money and I'd gone through a very bad divorce," Lever of Swindon told The Morning Show.

"I wasn't earning enough as a chef and I came across a documentary about phone chat girls and I decided I'd give it a go."

She soon realised that most of the calls were about domination and discovered that she was "very dominant" however those urges had long been "subdued".

Proudly going by her alter ego Mistress Sophia, the mother-of-three maintained her children are completely understanding of her racy career path – with her services costing as much as $200 per hour to "humiliate" men.

She said her clients range from high court judges down to a dustman.

"It's across the board – there is no (one) type," she told the program.

"I like to have fun – it's not all about whips and chains."

Lever said she has a bit of a fetish for masks and often has her clients dress up in bunny or puppy costumes.

Mistress Sofia, who offers a range of specialist services, from flogging and humiliation to ice play, wants to dismiss the misconception that what she does is sex work and insists she does not have sex with any of her clients.

"Nobody is allowed to touch me," she said, explaining that the only body part clients can touch are her feet.

Since becoming a professional dominatrix and appearing on several TV programs sharing her story, Lever said she has become inundated with requests from women keen to "learn the ropes".

"I think I had easily 100 emails from women. I answered them all," she recently told Barcroft TV.

"It really touched me and it actually made me feel I was helping somebody who had been in my situation."

The 69-year-old grandmother is now helping other women bring out their inner dominatrix

"They have to meet my criteria, so they have to be in a place in their lives I was in when I first started," she said, adding that she wished she had someone to show her the ropes when she started.

"It's very important with something like whipping – you can't just pick up a cane and go caning, because there are places you can't cane," she said.

"You have to know what you're doing because you can damage somebody."

She has detailed more about her racy career move in her new book From "The Mrs" To Dominatrix: Living My Dream.