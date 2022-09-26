Uber driver takes cheating husband and mistress back home to his family. Video / perfectly_unbroken

A US Uber driver has won hearts across the world after revealing she delivered a cheating husband and his mistress back to the man's wife after the philanderers tried to use her car for an illicit liaison.

Roni took to TikTok to detail how "karma" came back to bite the man after she picked him up from the family home.

She claimed that the man's wife and children had "walked him out to the car" to farewell him but he then added a new destination as soon as he got in.

"So we go and pull up at the stop and this lady comes out with a little bit of luggage and a handbag. She gets in and she's like, 'I'm so glad you finally got away from your damn wife'," Roni said.

She said the pair then shared a kiss before the husband changed their drop-off location.

"So they continued to talk and she goes, 'I'm tired of you putting me off, when are you going to leave?' And he said, 'I got some things I need to take care of, let's talk about this later'."

That was all Roni needed to hear.

The outraged driver then proceeded to ignore the man's request - and drove him and his mistress straight back to his family home.

She said the man quickly realised he was "busted" and the woman started "freaking out".

Roni defended her decision to expose the man and said that she would face no consequences from Uber.

"Understand something, this is my car, I work for myself, I'm an independent contractor. If I choose to end your ride, it's my choice. If you were doing something cr***y in my car, I have the right to handle it however I see fit," she said.

"There is nothing worse than a dog... Pull some s*** like that in my car and you're going to get done like that. Karma is a mother f***er. Be better people, do better in life."