Tyra Banks slammed for insensitive food tweet while some Americans starve

Banks was slammed online for her "wasteful" behaviour. Photo / Instagram

Tyra Banks has landed herself in hot water after tweeting about a "fun fact" that amounted to a lot of food waste.

The supermodel explained how she loves ordering the same dish of food from multiple different restaurants and then judges which is the best one.

The tweet didn't sit well with fans who had to remind her that the world is currently going through a pandemic.

Fun fact: I love ordering the same dish from multiple food delivery apps & restaurants at the same time…for real! When the goods arrive, I rate and compare everything. Then I know what to order from in the future, and what to skip. Where’s your fave place to order delivery from? pic.twitter.com/N4XYj7nzVh — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) October 30, 2020

One replied to the tweet: "I had a panic attack about spending $23 on delivery the other night and have been dipping into savings to pay for groceries. I understand you did not have malicious intent with this post, but I hope you'll understand why people are not responding positively. Americans are starving."

Another questioned why the model wasn't donating this money to charity instead of spending in such a frivolous way.

"Why not donate $1000 to several charities that feed and house people.

"You can then compare notes on which ones treat people well with the few resources they have and then you can continue to donate to the charities until they all are no longer necessary."

You’ve talked about this before. Why do you keep bragging about wasting food while so many are going hungry or having to rely on food banks? Does it make you feel better about yourself in some way? — Inna Gadda Covida (@hoooliaaaa) October 30, 2020

Others said they were unable to feed themselves and were using food banks to feed their children.

For real? Yay! Go you! My kids are eating cold beans tonight, and me and my wife haven’t eaten for a few days... But go you! Your fun fact will keep us going until we can visit the food bank again!!! Hey at Christmas will you post a picture of burning presents I can show my kids? — Adam Rhodes (@AJRhodesWriter) October 30, 2020

A similar situation occurred this week when Kim Kardashian posted about her extravagant party on a private island with all her friends and family.

As she turned 40 this week, the beauty and fashion mogul said she was feeling "so humbled and blessed".

To celebrate, she rented out a private island for a week of celebrations, including kayaking, swimming with whales and drinking cocktails, and took a group of pals and loved ones.

But Kardashian West has been met with fierce backlash, with dozens of commenters calling the reality star "tone deaf" and suggested she'd endangered the lives of people around her.

"Before Covid, I don't think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment," the reality television star wrote in a tweet, sharing photos from the trip.

"After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.

We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40 pic.twitter.com/UYOcVBpytW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

"We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is #thisis40."

The exclusive week-long party was attended by 40 lucky guests, according to gossip website TMZ.