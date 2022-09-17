Two Raw Sisters: Roasted Pumpkin, Lentil, Quinoa + Kale Salad

Roasted pumpkin, lentil, quinoa and kale salad. Photo/Supplied

This is our new favourite salad. There are so many delicious textures and flavours going on. Pumpkin and lentils roasted till golden and crispy in smoked paprika and turmeric, layered with quinoa, kale, nuts and seeds, and avocado and finished off with a vibrant lemon oil. It is perfect for any occasion, whether that be work lunches, a midweek night or entertaining. We love serving it with lamb, beef, chicken or salmon.

Serves: 4-6

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Fridge Life: 3 days

½ cup quinoa

1 cup water

½ large pumpkin, seeds discarded and chopped into random pieces

1x 400g can of brown lentils, drained and rinsed

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp sea salt

Oil

2-3 stalks of kale, stalks discarded and leaves finely chopped

1 cup toasted nuts/seeds, roughly chopped

1 avocado, roughly chopped

Lemon oil:

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Juice of ½ lemon

1 tsp wholegrain or Dijon mustard

1 clove of garlic, crushed and roughly chopped

Pinch of sea salt

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200C.

Add the quinoa to a pot along with the water. Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer and cook for 7 minutes. Once cooked, remove from the heat and set aside.

Add the chopped pumpkin and lentils to a baking tray. Sprinkle over the turmeric, smoked paprika and sea salt. Lastly, drizzle over the oil and toss everything together. Place the tray in the oven and cook for 25-30 minutes.

For the Lemon oil, add all of the ingredients into a small cup and mix everything together. Set aside.

In a large bowl, add the cooked quinoa, roasted pumpkin and lentils, kale, toasted nuts/ seeds and avocado. Drizzle over the Lemon oil and gently toss everything together.

This salad will last in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days. We would recommend leaving out the avocado when making the recipe if you want it to keep over the 3 days. Then just add it on top each time you go to eat the salad.