Prep time: 30 minutes Cook time: 40 minutes

This is the perfect light, fluffy, punchy cake for a summer barbecue, picnic or day at the beach. Polenta is the most delicious gluten-free cake base. It has a beautiful flavour and texture that goes so nicely with the summery, fresh lemon. We love serving this as is or with yoghurt or icecream if you're feeling fancy.

Ingredients

Polenta cake

Lemon gin syrup

Directions

Preheat the oven to 180C and line a 20cm cake tin with baking paper. Set aside. In a bowl or food processor, add all of the cake ingredients and mix until everything is well incorporated. Pour the cake batter into your lined tin and place in the preheated oven for 40 mins. While the cake is in the oven, make the lemon gin syrup. Place all of the ingredients in a small pot over a medium/high heat. Bring to the boil and then simmer for 5 mins, stirring occasionally. Set aside. Once your cake is out of the oven, prick holes all over the cake, going in deep. While the cake is still hot, spoon over the lemon gin syrup. Be patient and make sure you don't make a big pond of syrup. Leave the cake to soak up the syrup in the tin for 20 mins or until cooled. Cut into slices and serve each slice with a dollop of yoghurt. Leftovers will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week.