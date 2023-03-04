Two Raw Sisters: Bhaji burgers

A burger-loving friend said these were one of the top two most delicious burgers he’s ever eaten. Now that is saying something! Onion bhajis fried till crispy, sandwiched between a sourdough bun, cucumber-mint yoghurt, eggplant chutney and rocket. A satisfying bite every time. We love adding avocado and roasted eggplant to our burgers too.





Ingredients

Bhaji patties

Cucumber mint yoghurt

To serve

Directions

Firstly make the bhaji patties, add all the ingredients to a mixing bowl and mix well using your hands, until everything starts to come together. Place the oil in a pan, making sure the oil comes up to ¼ high. Place the pan over a medium heat. A great way to test if the oil is hot enough is to place a wooden spoon directly into the oil. If bubbles form around the wood, then your oil is hot enough. Take approx. 2 tablespoons of the bhaji pattie mixture and carefully lower it into the oil to fry for around 3-4 minutes on each side, frying 3-4 patties at a time. Do not add too many as it will overcrowd the pan! Once the bhaji patties are golden and crispy, remove them from the oil and place them on a plate lined with paper towels. Sprinkle the patties with a touch of sea salt to keep them crisp. Whilst the bhaji patties are frying, make the cucumber mint yoghurt. Place all the ingredients in a small bowl and mix to combine. Once you’ve used up all the bhaji pattie mixture, set the bhajis aside until you’re ready to serve. This burger recipe only makes enough for 4 burgers so you will have some leftover patties, which will last in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days. To serve, build your burgers, making sure to spread a decent amount of spiced eggplant chutney on the bottom half of the bun. Follow with the bhaji pattie, yoghurt and rocket. Lastly, place the top half of the bun on top.

