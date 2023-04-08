Two Raw Sisters: A classic Easter treat with a twist

Afghan slice. Recipe and photo / Two Raw Sisters





A delicious take on afghan cookies using whole, minimally processed ingredients. With no oven needed, this slice takes next to no time to make and it is a great treat for any occasion - including an Easter afternoon tea. One to add to the “to make” list for sure.

Afghan slice

Serves 12

Base

1½ cup rolled oats (GF option: buckwheat groats)

¾ cup dried coconut

½ sunflower seeds

½ cup cacao powder

4 Tbsp maple syrup

5 Tbsp water

2 Tbsp coconut sugar

½ tsp sea salt

1 cup cornflakes

Chocolate ganache

150g dark chocolate

2 Tbsp peanut butter

¼ cup walnuts

1. For the base: put the rolled oats, coconut and sunflower seeds in a blender. Blend until you have a fine flour. Add all of the remaining ingredients, except the cornflakes, and blend again until you have a cookie dough consistency.

2. Place the afghan base into a bowl. Crush the cornflakes into the bowl and mix until the cornflakes are evenly distributed throughout the afghan mixture.

3. Line a loaf tin with baking paper and press the afghan base into the tin, using the back of a spoon to get a flat surface. Set aside.

4. For the chocolate ganache, melt the chocolate in the microwave or over a double boiler. Once melted, add the peanut butter and mix until smooth and thick. Pour the chocolate ganache over the afghan base and scatter the walnut halves on top. Place in the freezer to set for 1 hour.

5. Once set, cut into squares and store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks. Alternatively, store in the freezer for up to 2 months.

Rosa and Margo Flanagan, aka Two Raw Sisters.

Two Raw Sisters - Margo and Rosa Flanagan - are all about creating healthy, happy food. Discover more at tworawsisters.com or follow on Instagram @tworawsisters