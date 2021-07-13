Two McDonald's employees charged after drugs found in kid's meal

Two McDonald's employees in the US have been charged after a mother allegedly found drugs in her son's Happy Meal. Photo / Getty

Two McDonald's employees in the US have been charged after a mother allegedly found drugs in her son's Happy Meal.

Shirlee Marchesseault had ordered her son the McNuggets Happy Meal - but when she opened it she discovered prescription drugs.

Marchesseault said she had never heard of Suboxone, but quickly did an online search and learnt it was a prescription drug used to treat opioid addiction.

"The Suboxone was, like, on the bottom of the box," Marchesseault said. "You could see the white packets sticking out."

The furious mum said she didn't notice the drugs until she had already left the store, in the state of Maine.

"I didn't even know what to do at that point, so I called the police." Photo / Supplied

Her son had eaten most of his meal before she discovered the drugs while searching for his kid's toy.

"My blood was boiling," Marchesseault said. "I didn't even know what to do at that point, so I called the police."

Marchesseault said she went back to the restaurant, where an officer met her to take a statement.

Shirlee Marchesseault was left fuming after allegedly finding the prescription medication - used to treat opioid addiction - inside the box. Photo / Supplied

Police deemed the incident an "accident" after reviewing the footage.

The packets of Suboxone had allegedly fallen from the employee's shirt pocket while working the drive-through.

Police allege another employee had illegally sold him the medication.

One man has been charged with unlawful possession of drugs and another with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.