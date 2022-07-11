Royal fans weren't the only ones taking a second glance at these Wimbledon photos captured decades apart, with many tricked into thinking they were seeing double. Photo / Getty Images

Fans of the monarchy are obsessing over the striking resemblance between two photos captured 31 years apart, as they compare a young Prince William's Wimbledon debut with that of his son, Prince George.

This year's men's final, which saw Novak Djokovic win his seventh Wimbledon title, marked 8-year-old Prince George's first appearance at the prestigious tennis championship.

The young royal, dressed in a navy blue suit and matching tie, was accompanied by his parents William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

From the moment he stepped out of the car with his mother, all eyes were on the future king.

But it was one photo captured of William and George overlooking the court in the Royal Box that had fans experiencing a feeling of deja vu.

1991: Prince William attended the Wimbledon Championships for the first time accompanied by his mother, The Princess of Wales.

2022: Prince George attended the Wimbledon Championships for the first time accompanied by his parents, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/QfyHpoDa2q — Isa (@isaguor) July 10, 2022

The pair couldn't be positioned any better, almost duplicating a similar photo shot of 9-year-old William and his mother Princess Diana at the 1991 Wimbledon championships.

Princess Diana, in a patterned purple shirt, is seen pointing towards the court as a young William leans in – the pair watching the ladies final as Steffi Graf defeated Gabriela Sabatini.

Thirty-one years on, Prince William, who is now a frequent attendee of the grand slam tournament, is seen posing in a similar position with George as they look out towards the court.

More than 1000 social media users have reacted to a post revealing the astonishingly similar photos.

"Lucky Prince George. William actually looks like his beautiful mother a lot," one Twitter user posted.

"Two future kings," wrote another.

For those unable to draw parallels between the two events in the first series of photos, another angle shows the similarities in an even greater way.

1991: Prince William with his mother, The Princess of Wales.



2022: Prince William with his son, Prince George.



📸: Getty Images #Wimbeldon pic.twitter.com/J66iVt3ZiD — Isa (@isaguor) July 10, 2022

Meanwhile, others commented on Kate's nurturing nature as photographs pictured her leading her son as they met Wimbledon staff.

"Prince George's first appearance at Wimbledon today will no doubt draw comparisons to Prince William's debut in 1991 when he joined his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales for the Ladies Final," a royal fan tweeted.

"Simply adore the sweet family moments between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George at Wimbledon … Love how they always take time to explain things and engage with him throughout the game," said another.

Young George shares his parents' passion for the sport and it's likely =his appearance at this year's tournament will be the first of many more to come.

The prince has had lessons with tennis great Roger Federer, who, according to Express, was the only player George had met until the 8-year-old spoke to 2022 Wimbledon winner Djokovic.