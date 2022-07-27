'Twisted joke': Outrage over twins' terrible tone-deaf baby names

People are outraged at the names two parents gave their twins. Photo / Getty Images

People are outraged at the names two parents gave their twins. Photo / Getty Images

Choosing a sweet name for your babies is often a huge decision that requires months of negotiations with your partner.

Often there are names in the family, or names that sound perfect for your little one.

It's one of the biggest decisions you'll ever make for your children.

And that's why there has been shock and outrage after it was revealed the names a father gave to his set of twins.

On social media, it was revealed the father named their baby son Nagasaki and his twin sister Hiroshima.

The post was accompanied by a photo of two birthday cakes with their names on them.

Both Nagasaki and Hiroshima were the two Japanese cities that were hit with atomic bombs by the US in World War II, causing hundreds of thousands to die and suffer generational health complications.

The attacks took place in August 1945, wiping out between 129,000 and 226,000 people.

The incident of the twins' names has resurfaced online after it was discovered the father had named them when they were born in 1978.

Originally from Cuba, the twins eventually ended up in the US.

While some made disturbing jokes about the twins' names, many shocked readers weighed on expressing their outrage.

One said: "Often baby names can have a funny story or meaning behind it but this is just cruel and tone deaf on so many levels."

"Reminds me of the couple that named their kid Adolf Hitler," a second person said:

"Risky. Very toxic names by the sounds of it," another concerned reader wrote.

A fourth added: "Naming your children in remembrance of two of the most destructive events in human history is a bad decision".