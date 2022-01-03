Twins born 15 minutes apart, but in different years

Alfredo Antonio Trujillo (right) was born at 11.45pm on Saturday and his sister, Aylin Yolanda Trujillo was born at midnight. Photo / Natividad Medical Centre

Twins in California, US, were born just 15 minutes apart from each other, but in different years.

Alfredo Antonio Trujillo was born at 11.45pm on December 31. His twin sister, Aylin Yolanda Trujillo, was born exactly at midnight, on the first day of 2022.

Aylin Yolanda was born 15 minutes after her brother, but in a different year. Photo / Natividad Medical Centre

Mother Fatima Madrigal said in a statement she was "surprised and happy" that one of her twins ended up being born right at the stroke of midnight.

"It's crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays," Madrigal said in a press release, quoted by People magazine. "I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight."

Dr. Ana Abril Arias, a family doctor at the hospital, called the births "one of the most memorable deliveries of my career".

Aylin weighed in at 2665g, while big brother Alfredo weighed 2750g. Both babies and their mum are healthy and doing well. And, even though their lives have barely started, they already have a great story to tell.