Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Tuitui: Auckland Museum bistro at Te Ao Marama – revitalised South Atrium

5 minutes to read

Brian Sewell, chef and owner of Tuitui, in Te Ao Marama - the revamped South Atrium. Photos / Auckland War Memorial Museum Tāmaki Paenga Hira, Richard Ng

Canvas
By: Anna King Shahab

Tuitui is taking museum dining to a new level – but those seeking a taste of nostalgia will be pleased to know the bistro has one eye fixed firmly on the past. By Anna King

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.