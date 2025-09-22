Advertisement
Try this simple, science-backed trick to fall asleep faster

Trisha Pasricha
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Your new mantra: Heat your feet to get better sleep. Photo / 123rf

I struggle with getting good sleep. What can I do about it?

Try heating up your feet at night with one of these methods:

  • Take a warm bath or shower.
  • Do a quick foot soak in warm water.
  • Wear socks to sleep.

Warming the extremities before bed has been shown to help people fall asleep more quickly. It does so as well as many over-the-counter sleep aids.

