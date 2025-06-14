Prince George, now only a few inches shorter than his mother, and Prince Louis wore matching red ties.

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales wave from the balcony at Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour 2025. Photo / Getty Images

Their father, the Prince of Wales, rode in the parade in a bearskin hat with a beard on show, while the three children travelled by carriage to and from Horse Guards Parade before watching the long ceremony from the windows of the former office of the Duke of Wellington, under the eye of their long-serving nanny Maria.

The Duchess of Edinburgh was seen entertaining Prince Louis, whose two front teeth are growing in after he was seen with a gap at VE Day, by pointing out elements of the ceremony.

On the balcony of Buckingham Palace later, the three children watched the military helicopter and aeroplanes fly overhead.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales during Trooping The Colour 2025. Photo / Getty Images

Gone were the animated gestures and gasps of their younger years, replaced by conversation and asking questions of their father standing behind them.

As they recognised the sounds of the national anthem, the seventh rendition of God Save the King heard during the day’s proceedings, all three stood up straight with their hands by their sides.

When a cheer went up at the end, Prince Louis followed the lead of his grandfather the King to resume waving as people on the Mall below cheered.

It was a very different Louis from previous years, when he gained something of a reputation for entertaining admirers with his reactions during royal events.

During the VE Day celebrations earlier this year, the young prince appeared to playfully imitate George as the siblings watched the military procession from the Queen Victoria Memorial, copying the way his brother flicked his hair.

He similarly stole the show at last year’s Trooping the Colour ceremony, dancing during the quick march of the Scots Guards to Highland Laddie.

During the 2023 Trooping the Colour parade, Louis, then 5, held his nose as his carriage passed some horse manure, and in 2022, he covered his ears with his hands and looked to be screaming during the noisy flypast for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.