Trainer in tears over client's four-month act

Bella White, 19, from Queensland, was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy when she was just two years old. Photo / Supplied

Welcome to You Got This, news.com.au's weekly slice of fitness inspiration featuring tips and advice from real women who've experienced it all.

A personal trainer has revealed the touching moment he was brought to tears when his client walked for the first time on her own.

Since then, she has been in and out of hospital, having undergone several procedures and surgeries to help increase her mobility and assist as her body grew.

"There's a lot I can't do without help, like getting dressed and being able to do things like make my own food," Bella told news.com.au

Visiting countless doctors and specialists was nothing out of the ordinary for Bella, who just two years ago was confined to a wheelchair.

However, the older she got, the more determined she was to live more independently.

But nothing motivated her more than being told she may never be able to walk on her own.

And so the teen decided to join her local Goodlife Rockhampton gym.

"I just wanted to get strong so I could do things like walk and carry a plate of food to a table — things that are easy for other people, I wanted to do too," Bella said.

While the teen trained solo, she said it "wasn't the same" as having the guidance and expertise of a personal trainer, and so she hired her now coach Lachlan Bach.

Lachlan played a significant role in helping Bella achieve her ultimate goal, with the inspiring and courageous teen walking on her own in just four months.

"I got a little teary-eyed. I was shocked and speechless knowing that I contributed to this very special goal of hers and seeing all the work and effort she put in was truly touching," Lachlan told news.com.au

"It's a moment I will never forget."

Lachlan said he first taught Bella how to engage her core co-ordination in order stabilise her trunk.

"As she already has strong leg strength, to improve on this, she worked on a variety of new exercises and increased her mobility and the quality of her range of motion," he said.

Some of the exercises included step-ups, knee raises with a band, box squats and hamstring curls.

"We also used a combination of slow and controlled movements which helped her lower her body without falling, and mixed that with more dynamic movements."

Lachlan said he has learnt so much from Bella, mostly the power of passion and hard work. "Most people take for granted that they can walk, but seeing what Bella has gone through has given me renewed respect and perspective," he told news.com.au.

Lachlan said he was brought to tears seeing Bella achieve her goal. Photo / Supplied

As for Bella, she understandably screamed when she took her first solo steps, adding that she was also shocked by her achievement.

"I squealed," she laughed. "I have been able to walk in the past with someone holding me, but never have I been able to walk on my own — and stopping on my own too."

Bella, who lives in Rockhampton with her grandmother, went on to achieve another milestone — obtaining her driver's license.

The teen continues to smash her fitness goals, training five times a week.

"It feels great knowing how far I have come," she said. "If I can do it, anyone can."