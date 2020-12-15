Toymaker answers girl's wish for female army toy soldiers

One young girl took action when she wasn't happy with the lack of female representation in toys. Photo / 123RF

When Vivian Lord won a set of plastic green army men she was "happy and thankful".

"Vivian was very excited to have the toy in hand," her mother Brittany Lord told Good Morning America.

However, she wasn't very happy when she realised all the figurines were in the set were male.

The toymakers hope the product will hit stores early next year. Photo / BMC Toys

After learning this Vivian, who was 6 at the time, sent several letters to toymakers pleading for female army figurines.

"Why do you not make girl army men[?]," Vivian wrote in her letter. "My friend's mom is in the Army to[o] so why don't you make them to[o]?"

Her persistence paid off and Vivian received a special gift from BMC Toys which sent her two bags of army women figurines.

"She is very happy and thankful that her dream for toy equality came true," Brittany Lord said.

"She loved all of the details and different poses that were included."

Despite sending several letters to different toy companies, Vivian only received one letter back, from the president of BMC Toys, Jeff Imel.

Good Morning America reported Imel was thinking of launching female army figurines but wasn't sure there was demand for the product.

However, after receiving Vivian's letter he said it was an "easy response".

"Every kid deserves to be the hero of their own story at playtime," he said.

The company wished to have the new product available to the public before Christmas, however the launch has been pushed back to early next year due to Covid-19.

"I'm very thankful for all the support this project has received during such a challenging year, and I hope this crosses a few wishes off the list for kids out there for many years to come.

"It's incredibly gratifying to see a project that I had been thinking about for years finally come to life when Vivian opened her package of plastic army women."

Vivian's mother said this is a good example of listening to children.

"Things have always been that way and we just go with it and children with fresh eyes can see things the way they're supposed to be."