Top fashion designer Dame Trelise Cooper burgled: 'One lonely hanger is all that's left'

Dame Trelise Cooper. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

Top fashion designer Dame Trelise Cooper is devestated after being burgled and losing her entire 2021 spring and summer samples.

"One lonely hanger is all that's left," said the Auckland-based designer on social media.

Cooper said at the weekend the company's styling room was burgled and stripped of the Spring '21 and Summer '21 sample collections for Trelise Cooper, Cooper, Coop and Curate, along with a number of their unique couture pieces. 1800 samples gone, to the value of half a million dollars.

"All of our hard work through Covid lockdowns and 2020 - gone!"

She asked people to be on the lookout for any Trelise Cooper, Cooper, Coop and Curate garments on the market, saying anyone noticing anything suspicious should contact her with information.

"The garments taken were size 8 or small samples so do not have care labels and many of these garments are not available in store yet."

The fashion designer was very thankfujl no staff were harmed, "but we are truly devastated by this huge loss".

A police spokesman said they received a report relating to a burglary of a commercial premise on Lion Place, Epsom, over the weekend.

The exact time of the burglary isn't known at this stage.

The store was broken into and a significant amount of clothing and shoes were reported stolen.

Police have been making inquiries and a forensic examination of the scene has taken place.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 201019/3913 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.