Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'World's Sexiest Athlete' Alica Schmidt doesn't show up for women's 4x400m relay event

NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear wraps all the news as New Zealand records our biggest medal haul to date. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

One of the Tokyo Olympics' most famous faces has left the Games early after not being selected for their team event, despite staying for more than a week in the Olympic Village.

Track star Alica Ѕchmidt, popularly known as the "World's Sexiest Athlete", arrived in Tokyo last week as fans eagerly anticipated watching her perform in the mixed 4x400m relay.

Alica Schmidt left the games ahead of her event after not being selected for the team. Photo / Instagram

While she was benched for the race, from which Germany was disqualified in the final, it was expected Ѕchmidt would still run in the women's 4x400m relay on Thursday evening.

To many viewers' disappointment, the 22-year-old beauty was a no-show.

Alica Schmidt has millions of fans on social media. Photo / Instagram

The athlete confirmed on Instagram she sadly had not been selected for the team and had no choice but to cheer her country on from afar.

"After an in practice race simulation I wasn't able to secure my spot in the line up for the prelims," she told her 2.3 million followers.

"I'm so grateful for all of the love and support that I have been recieving on this journey. I couldn't be more thankful for all the experiences I have already made during my time in Tokyo.

"I've been able to learn so many things and can't wait where my athletic career will take me in the upcoming years. I can't thank every single one of you enough for your incredible support."

On Wednesday, she uploaded a short video to Instagram from inside a car crossing Tokyo's Rainbow Bridge, suggesting she was on her way out of the city.

Athletes are not allowed to leave the Village for reasons other than to train or compete, and the bridge is in the opposite direction to the Olympic Stadium.

The German team missed out on qualifiying for the semi-final, coming in fourth behind Belgium, Cuba and Poland.

Ѕchmidt's early departure came as hope surrounding her competition prospects dwindled among fans, who grew increasingly suspicious in comments to her social media accounts.

Alica Schmidt stayed for over a week at the Olympic Village. Photo / Instagram

In response to the short clip uploaded to her TikTok on the weekend, many were curious if she was actually going to compete.

"Confused. What are you even doing? Your videos are showing a lot of posing which is cool, but I cannot see your event anywhere," one person wrote in a comment.

"Didn't realise being hot was a sport," someone else said.

There was a similar theme in comments posted to video the next day, in which Schmidt showed off the "presents" she had been gifted for being part of the Games.

Close to 74,000 people liked the top comment which insinuated Schmidt had entered the Olympics for "free stuff" rather than to win.

Another TikTok user accused the German team of selecting Schmidt to promote the Olympics rather than for her athletic abilities.

"It's actually sad she got to go to Tokyo just because she's hot. She's just there to promote [the Olympics]," they wrote.

Her millions of online followers made her one of the biggest social media stars in Tokyo for the Olympics.