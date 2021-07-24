Tokyo Olympics 2020: The best (and worst) fashion of the opening ceremony

The definitive ranking of the 24 best and worst Olympic opening ceremony outfits. Photo / Getty Images

Controversies aside, the Olympics have been, for many, a welcome break from the doom and gloom of life in a pandemic.

Despite a certain eerieness in the atmosphere of the opening ceremony on Friday, there was plenty of colour on display, and a celebration of the diversity and multiculturalism of the world which has recently only been united in tragedy.

As each country's athletes paraded into the stadium, all eyes were on them and the outfits they wore while representing their country.

In no particular order (mostly because we can't be bothered ordering them), and just rated on a straightforward scale from "best" to "not so great", we take a look at the best - and the worst - fashion on the Olympic runway this year.

The Best

Cook Islands

Cook Islands showing how it's done. Photo / Getty Images

Colour, culture and class from the Cooks! Yes, our Pacific brothers and sisters!

Angola

Angola's stunning outfits. Photo / Getty Images

It's hard to make black dresses look cheerful but Angola has done it, with those beautiful whirling patterns that bring the whole team together.

Cameroon

Cameroon. Photo / Getty Images

Cameroon gets it.

Tuvalu

Take note, other countries. This is how it's done. Photo / Getty Images

And Tuvalu gets it too.

Portugal

Very hip, A+ would wear to the club, if I went to clubs. Photo / Getty Images

Not going to lie, would wear the hell out of that bomber jacket.

Liberia

Liberia showed what can be done in a simple yet elegant manner. Photo / Getty Images

Liberia may be one of the poorest countries in the Olympics but their outfits are on point.

Greece

The skirts are cool, the rest is dull. Photo / Getty Images

Just to be clear, Greece only features on this list and not the one below because of the pleated skirts. The rest looks a bit too business-casual for my liking. In fact, I better stop thinking about it before I copy and paste them down to the other list.

Brazil

I dare anyone to wear that pattern and not feel immediately happier. Here for the dopamine fashion. Photo / Getty Images

Brazil's athletes came out in Hawaianas because they know what truly symbolises their country when it comes to fashion. We're here for this level of self-awareness.

New Zealand

Team New Zealand flagbearers Sarah Hirini and Hamish Bond stunned in their korowai. Photo / Getty Images

You bet we're including ourselves on that list. Look at the class, the elegance. An outfit to match any gold medal.

Tonga

Beautiful. All of it beautiful. Photo / Getty Images

Tonga made headlines more because of what wasn't worn - but what was worn was pretty great too.

Bhutan

Beautiful Bhutan. Photo / Getty Images

It's the intricacy of the patterns for me. Bhutan's not joking around when it comes to fashion.

Mozambique

I tried but I cannot fault this. Photo / Getty Images

Here for anyone not afraid to wear a bold print.

The not so great

Ukraine

I want to know what's in the bum bags. Photo / Getty Images

Bum bags? Really?

Bermuda

Bermuda's bermuda. Photo / Getty Images

I like the pink but I can imagine the Bermuda Olympic committee meeting where they decided what would be really great would be for Bermuda athletes to wear Bermuda shorts and, I don't know, I just wish they'd kept on talking.

USA

Lads, lads, lads. Photo / Getty Images

Okay, I know they are wearing Ralph Lauren but there's a definite "lads on tour" vibe about it.

Georgia

Why, Georgia, whyyyyyyy? Photo / Getty Images

I hope the reason the Georgia team didn't make it to their fittings is because they were training extra hard to make up for the ill-fitting outfit.

Paraguay

I mean. Photo / Getty Images

Is it an Olympic team or a barbershop quartet?

Switzerland

It just disappears into the background. Photo / Getty Images

The only reason to be happy about an empty stadium is that not many people had to look at this depressingly boring outfit in real life.

Luxembourg

The top bun, the selfie, the waterproof parka. I too have rushed to Countdown in this outfit. Photo / Getty Images

What's with the metallic windbreakers? It's the Olympics, not Glastonbury.

Italy

It's a pacman fever-dream. Photo / Getty Images

Mamma mia, it's an Italian upside-down pacman!

Australia

I'd buy cookies off this lot. Photo / Getty Images

Girl scouts, but make it fashion.

France

I'm all for tributes to healthcare workers but this ain't it. Photo / Getty Images

I'm sorry, are they wearing lab coats? Is this some kind of healthcare workers tribute?

Canada

We get it, you're from Canada. Photo / Getty Images

"How do we wear something that represents us as a nation?"

"Oh, I know! How about we write Canada in big letters along our sleeves?"

"Groundbreaking."

Singapore

We've all owned a pair of chinos in that colour at some point in our lives. We're not necessarily proud of it. Photo / Getty Images

Now I'm going to have a nap and it's all because of this outfit.