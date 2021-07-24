Tokyo Olympics 2020: The best (and worst) fashion of the opening ceremony

Controversies aside, the Olympics have been, for many, a welcome break from the doom and gloom of life in a pandemic.
Despite a certain eerieness in the atmosphere of the opening ceremony on Friday, there was plenty of colour on display, and a celebration of the diversity and multiculturalism of the world which has recently only been united in tragedy.
As each country's athletes paraded into the stadium, all eyes were on them and the outfits they wore while representing their country.
In no particular order (mostly because we can't be bothered ordering them), and just rated on a straightforward scale from "best" to "not so great", we take a look at the best - and the worst - fashion on the Olympic runway this year.
The Best
Cook Islands
Colour, culture and class from the Cooks! Yes, our Pacific brothers and sisters!
Angola
It's hard to make black dresses look cheerful but Angola has done it, with those beautiful whirling patterns that bring the whole team together.
Cameroon
Cameroon gets it.
Tuvalu
And Tuvalu gets it too.
Portugal
Not going to lie, would wear the hell out of that bomber jacket.
Liberia
Liberia may be one of the poorest countries in the Olympics but their outfits are on point.
Greece
Just to be clear, Greece only features on this list and not the one below because of the pleated skirts. The rest looks a bit too business-casual for my liking. In fact, I better stop thinking about it before I copy and paste them down to the other list.
Brazil
Brazil's athletes came out in Hawaianas because they know what truly symbolises their country when it comes to fashion. We're here for this level of self-awareness.
New Zealand
You bet we're including ourselves on that list. Look at the class, the elegance. An outfit to match any gold medal.
Tonga
Tonga made headlines more because of what wasn't worn - but what was worn was pretty great too.
Bhutan
It's the intricacy of the patterns for me. Bhutan's not joking around when it comes to fashion.
Mozambique
Here for anyone not afraid to wear a bold print.
The not so great
Ukraine
Bum bags? Really?
Bermuda
I like the pink but I can imagine the Bermuda Olympic committee meeting where they decided what would be really great would be for Bermuda athletes to wear Bermuda shorts and, I don't know, I just wish they'd kept on talking.
USA
Okay, I know they are wearing Ralph Lauren but there's a definite "lads on tour" vibe about it.
Georgia
I hope the reason the Georgia team didn't make it to their fittings is because they were training extra hard to make up for the ill-fitting outfit.
Paraguay
Is it an Olympic team or a barbershop quartet?
Switzerland
The only reason to be happy about an empty stadium is that not many people had to look at this depressingly boring outfit in real life.
Luxembourg
What's with the metallic windbreakers? It's the Olympics, not Glastonbury.
Italy
Mamma mia, it's an Italian upside-down pacman!
Australia
Girl scouts, but make it fashion.
France
I'm sorry, are they wearing lab coats? Is this some kind of healthcare workers tribute?
Canada
"How do we wear something that represents us as a nation?"
"Oh, I know! How about we write Canada in big letters along our sleeves?"
"Groundbreaking."
Singapore
Now I'm going to have a nap and it's all because of this outfit.