Tokoroa teen author Rutendo Shadaya makes Time Magazine’s ‘Girls of the Year’ list

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A Tokoroa teen author has been recognised as one of Time Magazine's "Girls of the Year"

A Tokoroa teenager has been included on Time’s first-ever “Girls of the Year” list, five years after she began self-publishing her own book series.

Rutendo Shadaya, 17, was the only New Zealander among 10 girls named by the magazine as being “part of a generation that’s reshaping what leadership looks

