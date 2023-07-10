Carrots could be your secret snacking weapon. Photo / Getty Images

We all know the dreaded “afternoon” slump all too well - that post-lunch low that leaves you feeling drained of energy with hours of work to go.

Nutritionist Susie Burrell tells Body + Soul magazine that after lunch your blood glucose levels drop, causing your energy levels to take a hit.

This means you might be tempted to reach for another cup of coffee or a vending machine snack to help you get through to the end of the day, but it’ll come as no surprise that those options aren’t great for keeping your energy levels up.

We all know how it feels to hit a wall after lunch at work. Photo / 123rf

But there are certain snacks that can help fuel your brain and push through the fatigue until the end of the day.

Burrell recommends a few grainy crackers and cheese, toast topped with peanut butter, and veggie sticks and dip.

And according to Dr Zac Turner, writing for news.com.au, foods with high water content could be your secret snacking weapon.

He explains that vegetables like carrots and celery are mostly water and can help you stay hydrated, which is important for staying energised and boosting mental performance.

Turner adds that carrots are a good source of vitamin A, which is great for your vision and brain function, and that celery has high levels of vitamin K, which can help with cognition. Celery also contains magnesium, folate, and potassium - all important for brain health.

Carrots and celery are both high in antioxidants, which can help boost focus.

Starting your day with protein like eggs can set you up to stay more alert throughout the day. Photo / 123rf

London nutritionist Alice Mackintosh tells Metro UK that when it comes to avoiding the dreaded afternoon slump, starting your day right is your best bet.

“If you want to stay energised all day, you’ve got to start by getting it right first thing,” she tells the outlet.

“Carb-based breakfasts like cereal or toast may give you an initial boost of energy, but they don’t last long.

“A better choice is protein at breakfast - something that will give you a steady supply of fuel throughout the day.”

So, where can you find that protein?

“Eggs are a great source of protein, as is smoked salmon, nut butters and flaxseed,” Mackintosh reveals.

“If you don’t have time to cook, try an overnight chia pudding with coconut yoghurt, nut butter and berries for a filling and sustaining breakfast.”

If your go-to healthy brekky is a smoothie, then Mackintosh has some bad news - most fruit-based smoothies are high in sugar. But you can always add more protein and vegetables.

Mackintosh recommends reaching for kale, cauliflower, spinach or avocado as a base for your smoothie instead of fruit, along with some nut butter for protein.

Another way to avoid the slump after lunch is to get up and go for a 15-minute walk, breathing deeply.

“By adopting this one simple habit, people can avoid blood sugar spikes and high insulin levels which can cause feelings of fatigue and stress throughout the day.”