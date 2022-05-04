Tina Brown has claimed there were "real cracks" between the brothers before Meghan Markle met Prince Harry. Photo / Getty Images

A royal expert has revealed the real reason for what started Prince William and Prince Harry's bitter relationship.

Tina Brown, author of The Palace Papers, appeared on ITV's Lorraine today where she shared insight into the difficult relationship between William and Harry saying it's "unfair" to blame Meghan Markle for the brother's strained relationship.

Daily Mail reported Brown said there were "real cracks" after Harry left the army and William was beginning to be groomed as future king which made Harry "feel marginalised".

"The common wisdom is Meghan broke up the brothers. That's unfair...she reinforced it, the situation reinforced that problem.

"But the fact is Harry and William had begun to have a growing dissidence between them. Harry was so happy in the army, he had ten amazing years, he served his country, went twice to Afghanistan. It was a great success, his whole military career.

"But when he came out, he felt sort of rootless, a bit lost and he kind of rattled around while his brother was set on the path for kingship."

Brown claims Prince Harry felt "marginalised" once Prince William began being groomed to be King. Photo / Getty Images

"William was being groomed to be king, his destiny was clear his path was clear and at that point the memo sort of hit him that he was number two and he would be treated as number two."

Brown explained, "He began to feel marginalised and when he started Invictus Games, [it was a] giant success and a wonderful initiative, but really it was like a superstar moment for Harry and he kind of realised "I can do this myself I have my own power base", and it was at that point he met Meghan."

Brown's comment's come weeks after it was revealed the extent of the brother's "Olympic rows" in her new book.

In The Palace Papers, Brown claimed the brother's bickering began about 10 years ago after Harry grew "angry" as he felt his brother was "hogging the best briefs" and said "friction between the brothers escalated" once William became a patron of the Tusk Trust – a rhino and elephant charity, in 2015.

Brown then quoted a friend of the royal siblings who described Harry as a "very, very angry man".

She went on to say once the former Suits star and Harry began dating "everything" in the prince's life changed, and Brown made the suggestion that the pair were "drunk on a shared fantasy of being the instruments of global transformation who, once married, would operate in the celebrity stratosphere once inhabited by Princess Diana".