A woman who works as a professional ‘honeytrap’ has shared the text conversation she had with a married man. Video / Dani Bose via TikTok

A woman has exposed a "cheating" husband who lied about being a widower by sharing the details of his extramarital dalliances with his wife.

Dani Bose, 21, shared the text exchange she had with the man's wife in two TikTok videos that have collectively clocked up more than 1.1 million views.

The British woman earns a living "honeytrapping" men – a practice whereby she is paid by suspicious women to flirt with their boyfriends or husbands online to see if they take the bait.

In her latest videos, she said she was contacted by a concerned wife wanting to know whether her husband of 30 years was being unfaithful.

"Hello," the woman wrote, in a series of text messages shared in her videos.

"My name is [redacted]. My daughter has shown me the 'honeytrapping' videos you make on social media. I would be interested in knowing your prices and having my husband tested please."

Dani decided to take the woman up on her offer and messaged the married man on WhatsApp about a boat he was selling.

After some courteous conversation back and forth, the man suddenly became flirty, asking Dani's age.

She told him she was 28 before the husband – who is 53 – told her that he was 42.

Dani Bose makes a living as a professional 'honeytrap'. Photo / TikTok

In a bid to uncover whether the man would be unfaithful, Dani proposed they meet up for a bottle of wine, telling him: "I like older men".

The videos however created a divide online, with some stating it was the wife's fault he wanted to stray.

"Kinda feeling like the wife wanted out and needed a reason," one suggested.

"Don't think any guy wud [sic] be able to refuse you, darling," another said.

The man agreed – and even asked to book her a suite at a nearby hotel.

When asked whether he was single, the man shockingly shot back: "Widowed".

Dani responded: "So there wouldn't be a problem with us meeting up and being intimate?"

"OK," the man responded with a thumbs-up emoji.

"So it's OK?" Dani asked again.

"Yes. Speak later," the man confirmed.

Dani then forwarded the incriminating messages to his wife, who reportedly took the devastating news "graciously".

Others suggested behaviour like this made them "scared" of relationships.

"I honestly think all men cannot just say no," one wrote.